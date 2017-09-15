Jim Carrey Is Returning To TV in ‘Kidding’ On Showtime

Jim Carrey is reuniting him with Oscar winner Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) for the Showtime original series Kidding. The half-hour comedy was created and written by Dave Holstein (WEEDS, Raising Hope), who will also act as showrunner.

In Kidding, Carrey will portray Jeff who was a beloved children’s television icon known as Mr. Pickles. As he faces struggles with his family and balancing a public persona, Jeff slowly starts to unravel.

“No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role – which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall – is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him,” David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc, said in a statement. “With his Eternal Sunshine partner Michel Gondry on board to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience.”

