Marshawn Lynch Is Giving Away Free Skittles In Oakland

(Skittles)

Everyone knows about Marshawn Lynch’s love for Skittles and now he is spreading that love to people of Oakland.

Today only (September 17), Skittles and Lynch have teamed up to place five vending machines throughout Oakland that dispense FREE Skittles.

9 AM to 1 PM in the following locations chosen by Lynch himself:

Beast Mode Store, 811 Broadway
Hank and Frank Bicycles, 6030 College Ave.
The Raider Image, 8450 Edgewater Ave.
UC Berkeley MLK Student Union, 2495 Bancroft Way
Shoe Palace, 4900 Telegraph Ave.

