Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.18.17)

Greg talks about his interesting weekend, Kevin Hart makes a public apology and the Human Ken Doll was spotted in LA. Jason reveals the gender of his baby, and Jackie gives you the latest in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to give advice on raising a baby boy, we got all the scoop on the Emmys, and Stephen A. Smith got into yet another screaming match.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”