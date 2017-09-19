Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.19.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kevin Hart, Lady Gaga

Fernando’s dog is getting old and needs a diaper, Kevin Hart’s extortionist is a stripper, and Greg’s boyfriend prays for him during every sports game. Martha Stewart calls most of America ‘basic bitches’, one of our staff members has a really early curfew at 21 years old, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about texting their kids, Lady Gaga rescheduled some tours due to her fibromyalgia, and Gisele Bundchen might be jealous of Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump’s past.

