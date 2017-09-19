First Look of Alicia Vikander In Action As ‘Lara Croft’

(997 NOW) – On Tuesday night, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the Tomb Raider reboot starring Alicia Vikander. It’s our first look at Vikander in action as the global adventurer.

Academy Award-winner Vikander plays Lara Croft, previously portrayed by Angelina Jolie in 2001 and in the 2003 sequel Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life. Last year, Vikander won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in The Danish Girl. She also starred in Ex Machina with Oscar Isaac and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., co-starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer.

A preview of the trailer was revealed on Monday via social media:



The reboot also stars Dominic West as Lara’s father, Lord Richard Croft. West is best known for his role as Theron in 300 and on the TV series The Affair. Rounding out the cast includes Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones) and Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands).

The film is written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is currently working on Marvel’s Captain Marvel movie. Norwegian filmmaker, Roar Uthaug takes the helm as Tomb Raider’s director.

See Vikander’s Lara Croft swing into theaters in Tomb Raider on March 16, 2018.