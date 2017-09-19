Over 250 Words And Definitions Just Got Added To The Dictionary

The Merriam-Webster.com dictionary just got bigger with words and definitions ranging from sriracha to alt-right.

From the world of food, the marquee additions include froyo, bibimbap, and sriracha. From the internet world, the word ransomware was added and a new troll definition meaning “to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

They also added some now common words and definitions in the public/political world like alt-right, dog whistle, concealed carry, and open carry.

For the full list head over to Merriam-Webster.com.

