Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Over 250 Words And Definitions Just Got Added To The Dictionary

Filed Under: Merriam-Webster
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Merriam-Webster.com dictionary just got bigger with words and definitions ranging from sriracha to alt-right.

From the world of food, the marquee additions include froyo, bibimbap, and sriracha. From the internet world, the word ransomware was added and a new troll definition meaning “to harass, criticize, or antagonize (someone) especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

They also added some now common words and definitions in the public/political world like alt-right, dog whistle, concealed carry, and open carry.

For the full list head over to Merriam-Webster.com.

 

feet Over 250 Words And Definitions Just Got Added To The DictionaryBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live