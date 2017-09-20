Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios Hitting Shelves Soon

General Mills has announced via social media the new flavor of Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheerios.
In a time of year dominated by pumpkin spice everything, this comes as a welcome change. There was already both a peanut butter and a chocolate flavored Cheerio so it was a foregone conclusion that eventually they would mash them together. It sounds like eating Reese’s for breakfast.
No word on when they will start hitting store shelves so keep your eyes peeled.
Oh, and if you must have more pumpkin spice there is this:
Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.