Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.20.17)

Kanye West and Jay-Z could settle a lawsuit if they become friends again, and kids get piercings and tattoos way too early nowadays. In Weird News Wednesday, a woman faked a seizure to stay safe, Kevin Hart’s extortionist hired a very powerful lawyer, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call in to tell us the crazy amount of money they’ve spent on their pets, and Kevin Durant embarrassed himself with some out of pocket tweets.

