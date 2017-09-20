Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

‘Full House’ Creator Stopped Asking Olsen Twins For a Cameo

Filed Under: Fuller House, Jeff Franklin, Netflix, Olsen twins, season 3
INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 31: (L-R) Creator/executive producer Jeff Franklin, actors Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin attend the Teen Choice Awards 2016 at The Forum on July 31, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(L-R) Jeff Franklin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(997 NOW) – As the third season premiere of the wildly popular spin-off series “Fuller House” approaches on Netflix, series creator Jeff Franklin reveals he stopped asking the Olsen Twins to make a cameo.

1409094607 full house cast zoom Full House Creator Stopped Asking Olsen Twins For a Cameo

(Warner Bros.)

“I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up,” Franklin tells US Weekly at the annual PaleyFest Beverly Hills. “But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open.”

On the 30th anniversary of the show, Franklin had this to say:

“It’s pretty crazy. It’s pretty special really, I’m having a lot of fun with these people that I love so much. And to get to work with them again is ridiculous and it’s a whole new thing because they were all little kids when we worked together the first time.”

Franklin continues. “And now they are amazing women. It’s pretty cool. I feel like I raised them, even though I know I didn’t, I know that I did. I wrote enough dad lectures for them. I’m going to hang onto that.”


Season 3 of “Fuller House” will be available to stream on Friday, September 22nd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live