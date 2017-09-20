Harry Styles Encore With Cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

SAN FRANCISCO (997 NOW) – At his inaugural solo tour show at The Masonic in San Francisco Tuesday night, Harry Styles played Fleetwood Mac’s classic song ‘The Chain’ during his encore set.

The former One Direction member recently performed the song from 1977’s Rumours album during a live session on BBC 1’s Live Lounge.

Watch the San Francisco performance here:





The 23-year-old Styles wowed the already adoring audience throughout his show. He also impressed critics. Rolling Stone called his show “stirring.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.