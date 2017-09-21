Soul Food Spot Brown Sugar Kitchen Is Coming To The Ferry Building

Lauded Oakland soul food restaurant Brown Sugar Kitchen is opening up a spot in San Francisco’s Ferry Building.

Chef Tanya Holland is bringing a smaller menu and an emphasis on counter service to the spot that once housed Il Cane Rosso.

No timeline on when the new spot will open but we can almost taste the chicken and waffles in anticipation.

