Chipotle Queso Is A Flop With Customers

The world’s excitement over Chipotle rolling out queso at all its locations has turned into disappointment.
People seem to really, REALLY hate Chipotle queso. From reviews of blandness to ones describing it as chalky, there have not been very many positive takes.
The Twitterverse can be a cruel place but if the Tweet reviews are any indication you should skip the queso on your next visit.
Maybe look on the bright side. Chipotle queso hasn’t caused a norovirus or E. coli outbreak.
