Fergie Talks Emotional, Autobiographical New Album

By Hayden Wright

This last year has been a time of personal upheaval and creative rejuvenation for Fergie, whose sophomore solo album Double Dutchess drops tomorrow. Not only has this new release been years in the making (her debut solo album Dutchess was released in 2006) but last week the former Black Eyed Peas singer announced her separation from husband Josh Duhamel.

Fergie sat down with Us Weekly and described her “emotional” and “autobiographical” new music, which draws inspiration from her personal life.

“There’s a few emotional songs on this album. I mean, I cry in a couple of the videos, so there’s definitely tears that were let out,” she said. “Two of the emotional songs are ‘Love is Pain’ [and] ‘Save it Till the Morning.’ Those are ones that I definitely tear up in the video.”

Fergie said her album’s visuals will offer a cinematic take on the lyrical content of Double Dutchess.

“It went deep,” she added. “A lot of them took very much from autobiographical experiences and the video and visuals got to play with larger than life, movie magic. It’s a lot of hard work.”