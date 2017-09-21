Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.21.17)

National Enquirer apologized for lying about Judge Judy, Kevin Hart and his wife are spending a ton of money on their baby shower despite the current scandal, and every workplace has a lazy employee. The amount of calls people ignore is surprising, Jason’s baby shower is happening during a sporting game Greg doesn’t want to miss, and the new season of SNL will be airing live in every time zone. Listeners call to tell us if they’re team Jason or Greg, Jay-Z declined performing and the half time show, and NFL star Derek Carr has a song out and it’s pretty catchy.

