Taylor Swift Befriends Rat Co-Star in New Behind the Scenes Clip

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift continues to take fans behind the scenes of her blockbuster “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and this time she has a rat in tow.

Swift is seen petting and talking to a rat situated on a dinner plate, calling it her “best co-star ever” and expressing her desire to take the rodent home. That may not work out. As Taylor explains, her cats “will try to murder you hard.”

Watch Taylor Swift and her new furry friend in the BTS video below.