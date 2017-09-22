‘Bumblebee’ Movie Now Filming At The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Transformers prequel Bumblebee has been filming in the Bay Area over the past few months and made headlines earlier this week after the crew accidentally painted over a well-known mural in Vallejo. Now filming has commenced at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

#Transformers Bumblebee Movie – New Photos From Santa Cruz Shooting Location Show Off VW Bug, Datsun ZX, and More… https://t.co/mqOjjbkAZL pic.twitter.com/olkOh9a2QR — TFormers (@TFormers) September 21, 2017

Filming in Santa Cruz began on Wednesday and should continue through Friday. The film is set in the 1980s and co-star Hailee Steinfeld has been seen on set playing her role of Charlie Watson, a boardwalk worker.

About 200 locals are on hand as extras for the film.

John Cena will also star in Bumblebee but no word on if he’s in Santa Cruz filming any scenes.

The Transformers prequel is due out in 2018.