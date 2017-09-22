Colin Kaepernick Leads 49ers In Merchandise Sale This Season

According to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell, Colin Kaepernick has the best-selling 49ers jersey so far this season despite not being on the team.

After spending his first 5 seasons with the 49ers, the QB and the franchise parted ways during the offseason with Kaepernick exercising his player option after the team express interest in releasing him.

Controversy has engulfed Kaepernick after he chose to sit and then later kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality against minorities.

Accusations of league blackballing then surfaced once the QB was not signed by any team during free agency. Kaepernick went 1-10 last season as a starter but, according to Pro Football Reference, still holds the 11th best career passer rating (88.9) among active players.

The 49ers on-field woes continue as the dropped to 0-3 with a home loss last night to the LA Rams.

