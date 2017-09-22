Ed Sheeran Unveils ‘Perfect’ New Single and Lyric Video: Watch

By Scott T. Sterling

Ed Sheeran has shared a new animated lyric video for his latest single, “Perfect.” Watch it below.

“Perfect” is the third single from Sheeran’s blockbuster full-length, ÷ (AKA “Divide”), and the warm, romantic tune is a personal favorite of his and fans alike.

The multiple-GRAMMY award winning pop superstar will perform “Perfect” on national television in the U.S. (Sept. 25) for the first time on Monday’s Good Morning America.