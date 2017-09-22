Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.22.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tupac

Fernando is out so Shan is taking over today, Leonardo DiCaprio was  caught cheating, and our social media girl Nikki is upset about her boyfriend possibly moving in 3 years. The woman who held the Dash employee at gunpoint has been caught, and Greg gets advice from Ginger on attending Jason’s baby shower. Heather McDonald joins us in studio, and Suge Knight thinks Tupac is still alive.

