Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Expecting First Child

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Kylie Jenner attends the Jeremy Scott collection Front Row during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week)
Kylie Jenner (credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) — Several media outlets are reporting Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sources say the 20-year-old Kardashian sister told her friends a couple of weeks ago and her family has known for a while. The source also says Jenner and Scott is really excited.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch courtside during Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals game of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner (credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jenner has been seeing the 25-year-old rapper since breaking up completely with ex Tyga in April this year.

TMZ’s source say the couple is going to welcome a baby girl.

