Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.25.17)

NFL players have been protesting during their games, Ed Sheeran has to cancel his appearance at Levi’s Stadium, and Greg is mad at Jackie for getting him sucked into a show. Walmart has a new fridge delivery system, we got a new edition of Freaky Florida, Jackie gives you the latest in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to tell us at what age they stop worrying about their kids, Kylie Jenner is confirmed to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, and the Warriors are not making a White House appearance.

