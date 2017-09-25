Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.25.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Ed Sheeran, Fernando and Greg, Kylie Jenner

NFL players have been protesting during their games, Ed Sheeran has to cancel his appearance at Levi’s Stadium, and Greg is mad at Jackie for getting him sucked into a show. Walmart has a new fridge delivery system, we got a new edition of Freaky Florida, Jackie gives you the latest in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to tell us at what age they stop worrying about their kids, Kylie Jenner is confirmed to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, and the Warriors are not making a White House appearance.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live