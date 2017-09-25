Kevin Durant Partners With Alaska Air For Youth And Education Programs

BURLINGAME (997 NOW) – On Monday, Alaska Airlines and Burlingame-based partner Virgin America Airlines announced they will be teaming up with Golden State Warriors’ star Kevin Durant to support local youth and education programs.

As part of their exclusive partnership, Durant will represent the company as an ambassador to promote athletic, educational and social programs for at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds.

“With his exceptional talent, work ethic and heart, Kevin is loved by the communities where he’s played –from his time as a Seattle SuperSonic to the roots he’s planting in Oakland,” said Brad Tilden, CEO. “With Alaska growing and expanding in the Bay Area along with Virgin America, we can’t think of a better ambassador to help us than Kevin. We’re looking forward to joining him in giving back and becoming an integral part of the Bay Area community.”

Durant will be an advisor to the CEO as part of their partnership.

“With their expansion into the Bay and their commitment to my foundation, my partnership with Alaska couldn’t be a better fit,” said Durant. “I’m looking forward to working with them in the community and partnering with Brad and his team on creative development and strategy as well.”

The NBA Champion’s organization, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation will benefit from the collaboration. Alaska Airlines will invest in Durant’s charity that will bring more atheltic programs to Bay Area communities. Already, the foundation has unveiled 14 basketball courts in four countries and opened two in Oakland and one in Redwood City.

To spread their message of community, Durant and Alaska Air will create content that will be distributed on both Alaska Air’s social channels and on Durant’s YouTube channel.

