Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

‘Kingsman’ Dethrones ‘It’ At The Box Office

Filed Under: Box Office, It, Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle has toppled It from the top of the movie box office.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle made $39 million on its opening weekend.

That was good enough to push It to second place with a haul of $30,000,000, ending the film’s a two-week reign at the top and record-breaking numbers.

Here is the weekend breakdown according to Box Office Mojo:

1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39,000,000 (Total Gross $39,000,000)
2 It $30,000,000 (Total Gross $266,338,881)
3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $21,245,000 (Total Gross $21,245,000)
4 American Assassin $6,250,000 (Total Gross $26,180,459)
5 Home Again $3,311,821 (Total Gross $22,347,652)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live