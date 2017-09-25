‘Kingsman’ Dethrones ‘It’ At The Box Office

The sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle has toppled It from the top of the movie box office.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle made $39 million on its opening weekend.

That was good enough to push It to second place with a haul of $30,000,000, ending the film’s a two-week reign at the top and record-breaking numbers.

Here is the weekend breakdown according to Box Office Mojo:

1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39,000,000 (Total Gross $39,000,000)

2 It $30,000,000 (Total Gross $266,338,881)

3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $21,245,000 (Total Gross $21,245,000)

4 American Assassin $6,250,000 (Total Gross $26,180,459)

5 Home Again $3,311,821 (Total Gross $22,347,652)