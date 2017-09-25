Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Appear In Public Together

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

TORONTO (997 NOW) – Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle was spotted together for the first time at a public event in Toronto on Monday. They were headed towards the Prince’s Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

The couple was seen holding hands, dressed casually. The British Royal wore jeans and a black polo, while Markle wore a white button-down top and ripped jeans. Both wearing dark glasses, the two sat together during a wheelchair tennis match between Australia and New Zealand at the event.

Afterwards, the couple greeted some of the players and volunteers, then left the Invictus games togther, hand in hand.

Although they have been photographed together before, this event marks the first time Prince Harry and Markle has been seen together at an official event.

Over the weekend, during the game’s opening ceremonies, Markle was photographed sitting in the stands while Harry was sitting a section away, close to other dignitaries including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Markle works in Canada on the hit USA network series Suits. She plays paralegal Rachel Zane.

After two tours of duty in Afghanistan, Prince Harry was inspired to create the Invictus Games through helping wounded and sick military personnel and their families. Over 550 competitors from 17 countries are to compete in 12 events this week.

2017 marks the third year of the Invictus Games.

