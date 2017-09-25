Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Win Tix: Six Flags Fright Fest Presented By Snickers

Filed Under: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Fright Fest

WIN TIX: SIX FLAGS FRIGHT FEST PRESENTED BY SNICKERS

99.7 NOW! is your hook up for tickets to experience Six Flags Fright Fest Presented by Snickers.

Thrills by Day and Fright by Night! Six Flags Fright Fest presented by Snickers is open every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday thru October 29th.

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Listen and win weekdays on 99.7 NOW! so you can Scream Bigger at Fright Fest!
❷ Text the keyword “F-R-I-G-H-T” to 9-6-7-5-0,
Click here to get registered online.

Click here for Official Contest Rules.

sfdk ff logo385 Win Tix: Six Flags Fright Fest Presented By Snickers

2017 Season Passes on sale NOW!
Buy four or more and they are low as $59.99 each. Plus get FREE Upgrades to Gold Combo Passes. That includes FREE season Parking at Six Flags and a FREE Season Pass to Waterworld Concord. Hurry – Must buy and process by November 5, 2017. For more details, visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.

Listen Live