Beyoncé Reaches Out to Lady Gaga with Flowers and Ivy Park Gear

By Scott T. Sterling
Beyoncé has shown love and support to Lady Gaga with a sweet care package.
The warm gesture between the pop mega-stars came in light of Gaga revealing that she’s dealing with the chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia, causing her to postpone her European tour.
Beyoncé sent Gaga a sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line, as well as a bouquet of flowers, which Gaga shared on social media.
“Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt,” Gaga posted on Instagram alongside a selfie wearing the Ivy Park top. “Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️.”
Gaga followed with another post showing a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Beyoncé, explaining how Bey inspired her early in her career.
“This was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up,” Gaga shared on the post. “You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”
