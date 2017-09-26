Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Caffé Roma Closing North Beach Location

Filed Under: Caffe Roma, North Beach, San Francisco
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

After 20 years in operation, Caffé Roma will be shuttering their North Beach location on Saturday.

The closing comes after rent hikes hit the cafe at 526 Columbus between Green and Union Streets.

One of the owners told Hootline that after the rent increases, “We just decided not to stay. Saturday will be our last day as Caffé Roma owners here.”

The business will continue to operate their other location in San Francisco (885 Bryant St. at 7th) and Millbrae location (143 S. El Camino Real). They will also continue to sell their coffee online and to other restaurants.

 

feet Caffé Roma Closing North Beach LocationBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live