Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.26.17)

Monday Night Football protests were going on yesterday, more information in the Kevin Hart scandal has been released, and a fake dead body caused alarm in one neighborhood. A new app only allows you to say nice things to people, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us what kids nowadays are shocked to learn they didn’t have, Wendy Williams doesn’t believe rumors of her husband’s affair, and LeBron James had some choice words for the President.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”