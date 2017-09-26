‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington Engaged To Rose Leslie

(997 NOW) – According to a source with People Magazine, two actors from the hit HBO series Game of Thrones are reportedly engaged to be married, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.

In 2012, Leslie played Ygritte, the wildling Jon Snow (Harington) encounters beyond the Wall and winds-up being seduced by her. At the same time, in real life, rumors began to swirl of a romance between the two actors. Setting off a myriad of memes all over the internet.

Eventually, Harrington and Leslie officially came out as a couple in April of 2016 during the Olivier Awards in London.

In an interview with People, Leslie described Harrington as a “lovely and funny man, and a dear friend,”

“We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones,” Leslie continues. “It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable.”

The couple’s reps did not respond to People Magazine’s request for a comment.

