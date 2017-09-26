Katy Perry is Getting Her Own TV Channel for Her ‘Witness’ Tour

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour is well underway after a kickoff in Montreal last week. Fans who can’t get enough of Perry’s live show will soon be able to stream exclusive content from the tour as well as videos, playlists and interviews once Perry’s TV channel goes live.

Related: Katy Perry Shares Photos from Witness Tour Kick Off

“It means a lot to me for all of my fans, no matter what their situation, to feel like they can come along for the ride,” Perry said of the new Xfinity X1 channel, reports Billboard. “[It] will be a place where I can give fans weekly glimpses into all the different facets of the tour — not just the work of it, but also the fun!”

The channel may prove a lifesaver for fans who don’t live near a tour stop or can’t cobble together the cost of a ticket. In a teaser, a voiceover jokes that viewers will be able to “witness” Katy hanging with Left Shark, playing with puppies, officiating weddings, shooting hoops and more.

Perry has 85 shows scheduled for her world tour, which runs through August 2018. Opening acts include Carly Rae Jepsen, Purity Ring and Noah Cyrus.

Watch a teaser for Katy’s new channel here: