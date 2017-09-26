Watch John Travolta As ‘The Teflon Don’ John Gotti In New Trailer

(997 NOW) – If you liked John Travolta’s performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, you may like him more as the head of the infamous Gambino crime family.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate films released the first look at Travolta as the ‘Teflon Don’ John Gotti Sr in a trailer for Gotti.

The mafia biopic also stars Travolta’s real wife Kelly Preston as Gotti’s wife Victoria DiGiorgio Gotti. The film also stars Stacy Keach (American History X), Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips), William DeMeo (The Sopranos) and Spencer Lofranco (Unbroken) as John Gotti Jr. who narrates the film.

Gotti is directed by Entourage star Kevin Connolly. This will be Connolly’s third time directing a feature film.

Gotti is set to premiere in theaters December 15th.



