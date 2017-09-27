Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.27.17)

Alex Harmon stopped by the grand opening of Dunkin Donuts in Fremont, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, and Greg’s mom Ginger is coming to the Bay. Twitter is increasing their character limit, we got your Weird News Wednesday, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Listeners call in to talk about growing up gender neutral, Megyn Kelly pissed off some people by making a gay comment on her show, and Rick Flair claims he slept with about 10,000 women.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


