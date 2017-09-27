People Of Fremont Spend The Most Money On Coffee In The Nation

The website Wallethub just released their study of all things coffee in America.

They compiled everything from “Best Coffee Cities” to “Highest Average Spending On Coffee Per Household”, and unsurprisingly the Bay Area is represented on a lot of the lists.

For “Best Coffee Cities” San Francisco finished 3rd behind our friends further north in Seattle (#1) and Portland (#2). Other Bay Area cities had a strong showing with Oakland at #13, San Jose at #24, and Fremont #26.

We also shell out more than anyone else per household on java with Fremont topping that list followed by Irvine, CA (#2), San Francisco (#3), Scottzdale, AZ (#4), and San Jose (#5).

To come up with their numbers Wallethub’s analysts:

[C]ompared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across 14 key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric also was graded on a 100-point scale.

See where other cities ranked and the 17 other coffee-related lists at Wallethub.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.