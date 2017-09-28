Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Beyoncé Featured on ‘Mi Gente’ Remix

Proceeds from the track will go to hurricane and earthquake relief.
New music from Queen Bey has arrived and it’s for a good cause.

Beyoncé has lent her vocals to J. Balvin and Willy William’s hit song “Mi Gente.”

With the release of the track also came the announcement that she will be donating her proceeds from the single to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean Islands.

Check out “Mi Gente featuring Beyoncé” below.

For details on how you can help, see Beyoncé’s website.

