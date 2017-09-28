Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.28.17)

Hugh Hefner passed away from natural causes last night, Sofia Vergara is still the top paid actress according to Forbes, and Justin Timberlake may be heading to the Superbowl halftime show again. Greg keeps getting friend requests from spam accounts, Cardi B’s dentist is winning right now after she hit number one, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about making big purchases without their spouse knowing, and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans donated his first game check to women impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

