Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks Jaime Will Kill Cersei On ‘Game Of Thrones’

To understand Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s guess that he will kill Cersei, we need to do a bit of a deep dig into the story. In Game of Thrones, there is a running subplot regarding a prophecy that Cersei received as a youth from the witch Maggy the Frog.

Maggy told Cersei, “Queen you shall be … until there comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear.”

Not true yet but it seems very probable that Daenerys Targaryen will topple Cersei.

Maggy went on to add about her children, “… three for you. Gold shall be their crowns and gold their shrouds.”

Check. Three children, three funerals at this point. (Does this point to Cersei lying to Jaime about being pregnant?)

Maggie saved the best part for last:

“And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

We find out later that valonqar is high Valerian for “younger sibling.”

For the most part, this last part of the prophecy has always been laid at the feet of Tyrion Lannister. But technically, Jaime is also younger than Cersei by a matter of minutes.

This is the theory that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau latched onto in a recent interview with InSyle.

“It makes sense. He killed the Mad King and now he’s killing the Mad Queen,” he told InStyle.

The tension between the two characters has been increasing as Cersei has intensified her cruel reign. Add to that tension that she may NOT be pregnant (SEE PROPHECY ABOVE) and that may be enough to push Jaime over the edge.

“It might be that she was just playing all of us. When we did it [shot the scenes], I definitely believed her.” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told InStyle. “And that, I guess, is what’s important. Jaime believed her.”

Which younger sibling does the duty? We’ll have to wait until 2019 when the final season airs.

For those real Game of Thrones conspiracy theorists, notice that Maggy said: “the valonqar” not “her valongar.” That could mean that she could die at the hand of neither Jaime nor Tyrion but another younger sibling in the story. The main youngest siblings left in the story are Bran Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Sandor Clegane, and Theon Greyjoy.

