Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.29.17)

Filed Under: Beyonce, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, NFL

Julia Louis Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Beyonce is donating proceeds from her song to hurricane relief efforts, and a guy swallowed a toy as a kid which he thought was a tumor. What the Friday involves eyeball tattoos, and we play Complete the Query. We play a game on air called Butt Hurt, and one NFL player donated money to hurricane relief efforts.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live