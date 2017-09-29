Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (09.29.17)

Julia Louis Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Beyonce is donating proceeds from her song to hurricane relief efforts, and a guy swallowed a toy as a kid which he thought was a tumor. What the Friday involves eyeball tattoos, and we play Complete the Query. We play a game on air called Butt Hurt, and one NFL player donated money to hurricane relief efforts.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: