HELLA HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

HALLOWEEN HAUNT AT CALIFORNIA’S GREAT AMERICA

Scares take place Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays NOW! through October 29th, and all guests 13 and older are invited to face their fears.

This weekend on 99.7 NOW!, win tickets to Halloween Haunt at California’s Great America – EVERY HOUR, 12 PM – 8 PM.

Halloween Haunt at California’s Great America, the Bay Area’s premier Halloween spectacular, celebrates its 10th anniversary by terrifying guests with haunted mazes and attractions, secret skeleton key rooms, scare zones, and live shows.

New for 2017 is DEMON: RE-IGNITED! Experience thrilling special effects on the classic Demon roller coaster only during Halloween Haunt.

Plus new two new mazes, three new scare zones, and a new spectacular comedy magic show.

With a 2018 Gold Pass you can enjoy:

o Admission to Halloween Haunt and WinterFest for the 2017 & 2018 season

o Admission to Gilroy Gardens

o Free Parking

o Bring a Friends discounts on selected dates

o 20% off food and merchandise

For more information and to purchase your discount tickets to die for, click here.