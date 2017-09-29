Win A Trip To The 5th Annual We Can Survive

5th ANNUAL WE CAN SURVIVE
Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles
On Saturday, October 21st see Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, KESHA, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, PINK, Sam Hunt, and Sam Smith.
We Can Survive benefits Young Survival Coalition.
HOW TO WIN:
1) Listen at 7 AM, 11 AM, and 3 PM for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest!
2) When you hear it, text the codeword to 8 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 7 and you’ll be qualified for this national contest!
3) Enter online at WECANSURVIVE.COM/CONTEST.
99.7 NOW! has 3 chances every weekday, Monday, 10/02 thru Friday, 10/06.
Trip includes:
– ROUNDTRIP AIRFARE FOR TWO
– 2 NIGHTS HOTEL STAY IN HOLLYWOOD
– 2 TICKETS TO WE CAN SURVIVE
Click here for Official Contest Rules.
