Funko Introduces A ‘Rick and Morty’ Portal Gun

(Funko)

Funko is letting you upgrade your Rick and Morty game with a lifesized Rick and Morty Portal Gun!

Now you too can travel between galaxies!

“Pull the trigger and watch this toy gun emit a variety of lights and noises!”

Yes, you read that right, it lights up just like the on the show.

portalgun2 Funko Introduces A Rick and Morty Portal Gun

(Funko)

It will be available in November, just in time for the holidays.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

