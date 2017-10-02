Ways To Send Love To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (997 NOW) – On Sunday night, at least 58 lives were taken and 515 more were injured when a gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel into a crowd of over 22,000. Making the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and friends of this unspeakable tragedy. Alice sends our sympathy, thoughts and love to Las Vegas and to everyone touched by this terrible and senseless act of violence.

How You Can Help Las Vegas Victims:

Las Vegas Victim’s Fund: Clark County Commission Chair, Steve Sisolak has set up a crowdfunding effort to help the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. The funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and their families of the horrific mass shooting. At last check, they are close to reaching their goal of $2.5 million. But every little bit helps. Click here to visit their GoFundMe account for details.

Donate Blood: Blood is desperately needed. The city of Las Vegas is in short supply and will network with hospitals all over the West Coast to build up their supplies. Check with these blood banks on how you can help.

American Red Cross

1663 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 427-8000

www.redcross.org

Blood Centers of the Pacific

250 Bush St #136

San Francisco, CA 94104

(888) 393-4483

&

270 Masonic Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94118

(415) 567-6400

www.bloodcenters.org

LeukoLab

1301 Harbor Bay Pkwy #200

Alameda, CA 94502

(510) 521-7400

www.leukolab.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.