Cardi B Says She Can ‘Copy’ Any Rapper’s Flow

By Hayden Wright

Cardi B made history with her chart-topping hit “Bodak Yellow,” but critics have accused the MC of ripping off other rappers’ flows—especially Kodak Black. During an appearance at South Carolina’s Fall Ball, Cardi addressed the accusations head-on. According to NME, the rapper said she has a right to “body” anyone’s style she wants to.

Addressing an audience in South Carolina Cardi said: “And for anybody that telling me, ‘Oh b—- you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow,’ So what b—-? So what?”

“I’ma sound like all your favorite rappers,” she continued. “I’ma take all they flows and I’ma body it b—-. One day I’ma sound like Kodak [Black], the next day I’ma sound like Meek Mill, the next day I’ma sound like Migos. I don’t give a f—.”

Cardi has admitted that “Bodak Yellow” was inspired by Kodak Black’s 2014 hit “No Flockin'” and Black appeared on the second official remix of Cardi’s track. There’s clearly no bad blood between the MCs at the center of this debate but it still raises interesting questions about authenticity in the genre.