Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.03.17)

We tell you where you can donate to Las Vegas victims, Kylie Jenner has been spotted baby clothes shopping, and O.J. Simpson has been released from prison. Game of Thrones will cost $90 million next season, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us the most extravagant way they impressed somebody they liked, and Justin Bieber can’t find a place to live in LA.

6am – 7am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”