Taylor Swift Lyrics Used to Stop Distracted Drivers

Look what they stopped you from doing.
Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” became an instant camp classic with lyrics like “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. (Why?) Because she’s dead.” That cultural capital wasn’t lost on decision-makers at the Iowa Department of Transportation, who have co-opted Taylor’s lyrics to stop distracted drivers.

On state highways, Iowa motorists may see signs reading: “Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now… she’s driving.”

The message comes as part of the state’s Zero Fatalities initiative, which aims to keep drivers off their phones to prevent accidents. Each Monday the department unveils a new slogan to keep motorists on their toes and catch their attention with witty, entertaining slogans. They’ve leaned into phenomena like Star Wars and Pokemon Go in the past, inspiring passersby to share the campaign on social media.

