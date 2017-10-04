Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.04.17)

Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kim Cattrall

There are plenty places to donate for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, Kim Cattrall claims Sarah Jessica Parker has not been nice to her, and Apple’s new iOS 11 turns off notifications when you drive. We got your Weird News Wednesday, OJ Simpson is learning how to use an iPhone now that he’s out of prison, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. Listeners call in to tell us their least favorite Halloween candy, Sam Smith is dating an actor from ’13 Reasons Why’, and one MLB player got hit in the balls during a game.

