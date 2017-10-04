HALLOWEEN HAUNT AT CALIFORNIA’S GREAT AMERICA

Scares take place Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays NOW! through October 29th, and all guests 13 and older are invited to face their fears.

Halloween Haunt at California’s Great America, the Bay Area’s premier Halloween spectacular, celebrates its 10th anniversary by terrifying guests with haunted mazes and attractions, secret skeleton key rooms, scare zones, and live shows.

New for 2017 is DEMON: RE-IGNITED! Experience thrilling special effects on the classic Demon roller coaster only during Halloween Haunt.

Plus two new mazes, three new scare zones, and a new spectacular comedy magic show.

With a 2018 Gold Pass you can enjoy:

Admission to Halloween Haunt and WinterFest for the 2017 & 2018 season

Admission to Gilroy Gardens

Free Parking

Bring a Friends discounts on selected dates

20% off food and merchandise

For more information and to purchase your discount tickets to die for, click here.

Notes:

Park not open on Fridays for normal operation.

Halloween Haunt runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays September 22nd thru October 29th.

Halloween Haunt at California’s Great America is a special ticketed event and requires a separate ticket for admission.

Guests with general park admission must purchase a Halloween Haunt ticket to enter.