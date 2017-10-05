Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.05.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Timberlake, Stranger Things

A marathon runner had his junk hanging out on live TV, rumors of an Nsync reunion for the half time show are being spread, and Teresa Guidice tells all about her time in prison in a sit down interview. A new scam is threatening to shut off your water if you dont pay up, Jason’s wife has warned him about delivery room etiquette, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about the worst things their husbands did during delivery, a new Stranger Things game is now available for download, and one sports announcer made a very inappropriate comment live on air.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


More from Fernando & Greg
