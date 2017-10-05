Netflix Prices Are Going Up In November

We are so used to only giving you good news about Netflix but that streak is coming to an end.

The streaming service has announced that their pricing is going to increase starting in November.

Here’s the skinny.

The Standard Plan, which is the most common, will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. Premium Plan will increase from $11.99 to $13.99 per month. If you are the Basic Plan with no HD, the price will remain $7.99.

Netflix is still a cheaper option than HBO Now at $15 per month but slightly more than HULU Plus at $11.99.

But can we really put a price on another season of Stranger Things?

