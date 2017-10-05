Win A Trip To The 5th Annual We Can Survive

5th ANNUAL WE CAN SURVIVE

Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles

On Saturday, October 21st see Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, KESHA, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, PINK, Sam Hunt, and Sam Smith.

We Can Survive benefits Young Survival Coalition.

Tickets On Sale NOW!

HOW TO WIN:

1) Listen at 7 AM, 11 AM, and 3 PM for the codeword and cue to enter this national contest!

2) When you hear it, text the codeword to 8 – 0 – 7 – 8 – 7 and you’ll be qualified for this national contest!

3) Enter online at WECANSURVIVE.COM/CONTEST.

This weekend, 99.7 NOW! has 3 chances each day, Friday, 10/06 through Sunday, 10/08

SEE MUSIC’S BIGGEST STARS IN HOLLYWOOD FOR WE CAN SURVIVE!

Trip includes:

– ROUNDTRIP AIRFARE FOR TWO

– 2 NIGHTS HOTEL STAY IN HOLLYWOOD

– 2 TICKETS TO WE CAN SURVIVE

Click here for Official Contest Rules.

Brought to you locally by our friends at the Bay Club.