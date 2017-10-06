Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.06.17)

Make sure you’re tuned in at 5pm for our Poptopia announcement, Tyrese blames ‘The Rock’ for delaying ‘Fast and Furious 9, and Cam Newton apologized for calling out women during a press conference. Kara’s Cupcakes have Fernando and Greg’s faces on them, OJ Simpson is already doing fishy things since his release, and we play Complete the Query. Listeners call in to tell us about pawning off junk to other people, and J.Lo is featured on a new track to help Puerto Rico victims.

