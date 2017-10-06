Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.06.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Jennifer Lopez, OJ Simpson

Make sure you’re tuned in at 5pm for our Poptopia announcement, Tyrese blames ‘The Rock’ for delaying ‘Fast and Furious 9, and Cam Newton apologized for calling out women during a press conference. Kara’s Cupcakes have Fernando and Greg’s faces on them, OJ Simpson is already doing fishy things since his release, and we play Complete the Query. Listeners call in to tell us about pawning off junk to other people, and J.Lo is featured on a new track to help Puerto Rico victims.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live